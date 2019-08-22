A man has been charged after allegedly stealing a pickup truck, ramming police cruisers and running from officers.
Ontario Provincial Police claim the incident took place Monday night in Nipigon after a resident reported their pickup truck stolen from their driveway.
Police located the vehicle five minutes later and attempted a traffic stop. They say the vehicle failed to stop and in the interest of public safety did not chase after it, police say.
The area of the vehicle was contained, but it continued to drive past police without stopping — even after a spike belt was deployed causing two tires to lose air, police say.
