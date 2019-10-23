High winds driving Lake Superior into the shoreline during the rain storm on Monday destroyed half of the boardwalk at Mission Island Marsh Conservation Area.
“Because of the storm over night, there’s been huge erosion,” said Tammy Cook, chief administrative officer with the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority.
With continuing record-high lake levels and gauges in the area recording between 20 to 49 millimetres of rain during the storm, gusting winds caused significant wave up-rush from the lake onto shore, explained Cook.
