Story encourages park exploration

Marilyn Grudniski is the co-author of Victor’s Vickers Park Adventure, which was started on Monday at the south-side park. The story is told on a series of posts throughout the park that encourages children and their families to explore the park to follow Victor’s story and engage in physical activity.

 Jodi Lundmark

When Victor the squirrel hears children in Vickers Park playing, he thinks they’re calling it Victor’s Park, which suits him fine as he calls the park home.

That’s just part of the Victor’s Vickers Park Adventure, a storywalk project started at the park in Thunder Bay on Monday.

The storywalk features seven posts located throughout the south-side park, each telling a part of Victor the squirrel’s story and featuring a physical activity for children and their caregivers to try.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you