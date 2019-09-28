More than 20 regional and national employers were showcased in Lakehead University’s annual Engineering Career Fair on Thursday, where students mingled and shared resumes for possible job prospects. The event was open to all students but the focus was on engineering students.
Kristen Bohonis, Lakehead University’s Career Zone and Co-op co-ordinator, says they host the annual fair each year to attract employers to come and network with the students.
“We are hoping that our students walk away with job opportunities, the chance to network with those employers — really make those connections with employers and have the opportunity to meet employers that they might not otherwise,” she said.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
