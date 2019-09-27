Future students of Ecole Elsie MacGill Public School showed their design ideas for the still-under-construction elementary school during a workshop with Microsoft on Thursday.
Students in grades 6 to 8 from both Edgewater Park Public School and Agnew H. Johnston Public School attended the workshop at Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute led by Microsoft’s Coulter Lewis.
Lewis, a modern classroom experience manager, was showing the students how to use the popular Minecraft game to build their ideal learning spaces for the new school.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.