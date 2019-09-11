Caleb Mishenene sees positive change in Thunder Bay, pointing to the high spirits of nearly 200 of his fellow students at the Nishnawbe Aski Nation student orientation.
“There’s lots more positive energy and more students this year I noticed,” said Mishenene on Tuesday. “I believe that the city is becoming safer so that’s why there’s more students coming.”
It is Mishenene’s second year travelling to Thunder Bay from his home community of Mishkeegogamang to attend Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.