Daisha Sugarhead called a Safe Places, Safe Spaces tour of Thunder Bay a good learning experience.
Sugarhead was one of 21 Grade 9 students from Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute taking part in the city tour.
“The big takeaway . . . was to see how many different resources there are in the city and that you are not really alone and that you don’t have to just stay at home,” said Sugarhead.
The tour took students to the Waverley Resource Library, Canada Games Complex, Indigenous Friendship Centre and the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.