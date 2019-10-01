Tour time

Daisha Sugarhead, 14, a Grade 9 Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute student, was one of 21 students taking part in the Safe Places, Safe Spaces tour of Thunder Bay on Monday.

Daisha Sugarhead called a Safe Places, Safe Spaces tour of Thunder Bay a good learning experience.

Sugarhead was one of 21 Grade 9 students from Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute taking part in the city tour.

“The big takeaway . . . was to see how many different resources there are in the city and that you are not really alone and that you don’t have to just stay at home,” said Sugarhead.

The tour took students to the Waverley Resource Library, Canada Games Complex, Indigenous Friendship Centre and the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.

