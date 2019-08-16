Chase Bannon-Lamb rolled up on his bicycle to join the group of cyclists getting ready for a ride in the parking lot of the Fort William Arena on Thursday in the final week of summer camp with the George Jeffrey Children’s Centre.
While the 11-year-old said he was eager to head out on the trails at Chapples Park on his bike, he added “I’m looking especially forward to the track because I think we’re going to do some running.”
During the six-week summer camp, Bannon-Lamb said he really liked the variety of activities they got to do and was happy to try some new things like kayaking and tennis.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.