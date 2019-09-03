The community gathered on Monday at Current River Park to celebrate the September long weekend at the annual Labour Day Picnic.
Organized each year by the Thunder Bay and District Labour Council, the picnic is one major way the organization gives back to the community, explained Carlos Santander-Maturana, president of the council.
“It’s also a celebration of our accomplishments and getting together to face the challenges that we inevitably are going to face in the months to come,” said Santander-Maturana.
