A wall of boxes grew inside the shipping container on Saturday as volunteers moved between it and the trailer that stored the cargo bound for Zimbabwe.
Packing books and school desks, sewing machines and carpentry tools, the volunteers with Medical Equipment Modernization Opportunity in Thunder Bay agreed that the work was rewarding.
For Lori Owens, it’s a passion.
“When you go down and really see, then you will be wanting to do this,” said Owens, who has been doing this since it all began in Thunder Bay 15 years ago. “They’re lying on beds made of boards, no privacy curtains in the hospital, buckets to go pee in, it’s not humane, you have to do this.”
