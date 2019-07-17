Tony Stokaluk figures he has hit millions of golf balls in his 69 years.
None were as nerve wracking as his ceremonial tee-off at Chapples Golf Course exactly 70 years after his father did the same thing.
On July 16, 1949 Paul Stokaluk and Ernie Palmer, golf pros at the Municipal Golf Course and Fort William Country Club, teed-off to open Chapples Golf Course.
“This one was tough,” said Stokaluk, who along with Ernie’s son Jackie Palmer recreated that tee-off to mark the 70th anniversary of the course.
