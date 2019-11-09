The long-awaited reopening of Thunder Bay’s James Street swing bridge, which has been the subject of a prolonged legal battle between the city and CN Rail, is to finally take place today.
CN, which owns and operates the 113-year-old structure traversing the Kam River, announced Friday that it was due to reopen to vehicle and pedestrian traffic starting this morning at 10 a.m.
“CN is pleased that the bridge is reopening and that this important road link in Thunder Bay is once again accessible to the public,” CN’s legal vice-president Olivier Chouc said in a news release.
The vehicle lane on the repaired structure is to remain the same width as before at about three metres, with a maximum speed of 20 km/h. A widened sidewalk includes a protective barrier between pedestrians and vehicles.
The bridge had been closed since Oct. 29, 2013, when it was damaged by a fire believed at the time to be deliberately set.
Though rail traffic quickly resumed, the bridge remained closed to vehicles and pedestrians while the city and the railway did battle in the courts.
———
