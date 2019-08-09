Sleeping Giant Provincial Park is among 27 Ontario parks that will host a guided hike this Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
The hikes are part of a celebration to mark 75 years of education programs at Ontario Parks and are in honour of professor J.R. Dymond, who organized the first guided hike at Algonquin Provincial Park in 1944.
Today, about 300 Discovery Program staff work in over 70 parks in the province to help engage visitors with stories of Ontario's natural and cultural heritage.
At Sleeping Giant Provincial Park on Saturday, visitors can take part in a guided hike to the Sea Lion beginning at the Kabeyun South Trailhead.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.