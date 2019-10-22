Elementary teachers in Ontario are set to hold a strike vote today.
The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), including members from the Lakehead region, are holding a confidential members’ meeting and central strike vote.
ETFO provincial president Sam Hammond said in a news release the union’s goal is to reach an agreement at the bargaining table without having to take job action.
“We are committed to continuing negotiations until a fair and reasonable collective agreement can be reached that protects and improves the learning and working conditions in public elementary schools in Ontario,” said Hammond.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
