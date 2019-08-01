The members of the teams conducting new investigations into the deaths of nine Indigenous individuals identified by the Office of the Independent Police Review Director have been unveiled by the Thunder Bay Police Service.
In its report outlining systemic racism within the city’s police service, the OIPRD made 44 recommendations, the first of which was to reopen the investigations into the deaths of Christine Gliddy, Shania Bob, Marie Spence, Aaron Loon, Sarah Moonias, Jethro Anderson, Curran Strang, Kyle Morrisseau and Jordan Wabasse.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.