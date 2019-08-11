Mailyn Illson may have seen her tennis game improve over the last five years but mostly she likes the annual children’s tennis program because it’s fun.
“It’s summer and it keeps us busy,” said Illson, 11. “It’s fun and a bunch of my friends are here too.”
On Friday, the Tennis Centre was packed with children aged four to 18 as the six-week program wrapped up with a day of games and a barbecue.
The program runs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, explained Brendan Boudreau, children’s tennis co-ordinator with the Tennis Centre.
