Those looking for a scare on the big screen will have plenty to choose from during the third annual Terror in the Bay Film Festival.
The four-day festival features 50 horror film selections from 12 different countries ranging from comedy horror to gory horror and psychological thrillers.
Festival director Chris Borgo said the event, which will be held at the Paramount Theatre starting tonight until Sunday, is in its third year and last year’s attendance doubled over the festival’s first year.
“Word is getting out and I think in terms of expectations people are going to be really pleased with the quality of the films,” he said, noting they receive submissions from low-budget student films to Hollywood-budget level films.
Borgo said he thinks it’s the adrenaline and excitement of the horror genre that makes it popular.
“People like to be scared, even if just for a few seconds,” he said.
