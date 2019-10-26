Cindy Lou Luhtala couldn’t believe what she was hearing when she received the call last December that she had won the Intercity 50/50 Cash Draw.
“I was screaming at work because I heard my name,” she said. “They called me at work and I couldn’t believe it.”
Luhtala won more than $17,000 in last year’s draw and was the first to purchase a ticket for this year’s draw, which kicked off Friday at Intercity Shopping Centre.
She said the draw, which always supports health care in the community, is something she’s always participated in.
“I like to support it every year,” said Luhtala, who spent her winnings on new flooring for her home and an upcoming trip to B.C. to visit her grandchildren.
“To support our local hospital, I think that’s very important because we need that in this community,” she added.
