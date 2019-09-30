Despite some burning calves, they were all out there pulling for each other.
Fifteen teams of six to eight members took part in the fourth annual Wasaya United Way Plane Pull, hauling a 26,000-pound plane 50 feet at the Thunder Bay International Airport on Saturday.
The kings of the plane pull are the Richardson Wheatheads, who came into the event as the two-time defending A Division champions.
Gerry Heinrichs, Richardson International director of terminal operations in Thunder Bay and self-anointed team trash talker, said his fellow workers line up to get a chance to participate in this event.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.