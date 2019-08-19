Steve Netkow said he still has a smile on his face 10 years after he raced his 1970 Plymouth Superbird at a Nascar track in Kansas.
“It was an incredible experience to get out there and run it wide open, which you never get a chance to do,” said Netkow. “It handles so beautifully.”
The car, which was designed specifically for Nascar at a time when the rules dictated that race cars that were racing on the track also had to be sold on the street, made a stop at the Thunder at the Bay car show held this weekend at the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition grounds.
