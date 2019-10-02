For Devan Mascarin, hot pink tire valve caps are a tangible way to give back to the community.
Mascarin is the general manager of Downtown Volkswagen and helped start the Pink Caps for Cancer last year, which raised $12,326 for the Northern Cancer Fund.
Downtown Volkswagen has always been a big supporter of the Northern Cancer Fund.
