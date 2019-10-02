Little caps go long way

Andrea Docherty, left, program director for Regional Cancer Care at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, and Devan Mascarin, Downtown Volkswagen general manager, hold pink tire caps during the start of the Pink Caps for Cancer fundraiser on Tuesday.

 Brent Linton

For Devan Mascarin, hot pink tire valve caps are a tangible way to give back to the community.

Mascarin is the general manager of Downtown Volkswagen and helped start the Pink Caps for Cancer last year, which raised $12,326 for the Northern Cancer Fund.

Downtown Volkswagen has always been a big supporter of the Northern Cancer Fund.

See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

