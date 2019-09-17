The Chronicle-Journal
Thunder Bay police have set up a tip line in the case of Baby Doe, a decades-old cold case of a deceased baby boy found in a garbage bag at Boulevard Lake.
On March 9, 1994, police were called to the north-side park to investigate a garbage bag that was reported to contain either a baby or a dead animal. The bag had been found five days earlier by young teenagers who did not initially look inside.
An investigation confirmed the baby was born alive and healthy and the cause of death was determined to be hypothermia.
