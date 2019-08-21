Local restaurants are seeing more American credits cards this year said Paul Pepe the city’s manager of tourism.
Pepe is calling this year a very stable year over others, despite a drop in travel by provincial staff.
“Some of our indicators are showing a four per cent decrease in that but overall for this summer we are showing roughly about three per cent,” he said.
The loss in government business travel has been made up by increases in leisure and private business travel driven by mining, education and health.
