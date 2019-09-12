Fort Frances Mayor June Caul says the municipality is “weighing its options” in its ongoing battle to save the town’s dormant pulp mill from the wrecking ball.
“We are taking things step by step, in consultations with lawyers, to see where we may go from here,” Caul said Wednesday.
Caul was fielding several news media inquiries after the municipality attempted this week to seize various equipment on the mill property in an effort to recover more than $400,000 it says it’s owed in unpaid property taxes.
