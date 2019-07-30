Police officers need to be able to help themselves before they can help anyone else.
“We do this for 30 years,” said Brent Genereux, acting Pikangikum detachment commander for the OPP. “We hear things, see things, smell things and do things nobody else does. We do it because we care and we do it to help.”
Genereux, who was also the critical incident stress response and peer support team lead with the OPP, was one of 17 regional law enforcement officers participating in officer resilience training at the Thunder Bay police station on Monday.
