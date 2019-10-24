After reading the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls final report, Sharlene Bourdeau felt compelled to act.
A constable with the Thunder Bay Police Service, she couldn’t fathom not having her loved ones with her to celebrate the holidays and with four large evergreen trees standing outside of the Balmoral Street police station, she got the idea for the Tree of Hope.
The project aims to have up to 4,000 red Christmas lights, each representing one of the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada, on the trees and a blue star on top of each to represent support from law enforcement.
