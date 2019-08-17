A five-ton truck wound up making contact with an electrical power line on Friday in Shuniah, which later triggered a transformer to catch fire.
The incident about 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of MacKenzie Beach Avenue was left with low hanging power lines with no fire at first, said Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services, in a news release on Friday.
They said the transformer then caught fire, which spread to nearby vegetation.
