Prime Minister Justin Trudeau entered the Lakehead University Outpost on Wednesday to a cheering crowd peppered with Liberal campaign signs.
After Liberal candidates Patty Hajdu for Thunder Bay-Superior North and Marcus Powlowski for Thunder Bay-Rainy River rallied the crowd, Trudeau made his way to the podium, stopping for cellphone photographs, handshakes and high-fives.
As the crowd chanted, “four more years,” Trudeau began by highlighting the many goals the Liberals have met over his first term.
