Two Northwestern Ontario federal ridings were poised to remain Liberal red Monday, bordered by NDP orange to the east, and possibly to the west as well, according to early voting results.
A surprisingly tight three-way race emerged early in the night in Kenora, with Grassy Narrows First Nation Chief and NDP candidate Rudy Turtle leading long-time Liberal incumbent Bob Nault.
Turtle gained national prominence by taking the Liberal government to task for failing to deliver funding for a promised treatment centre for mercury poisoning victims.
