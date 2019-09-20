photos and videos involving Justin Trudeau are “sad” and “embarrassing.”
But there were no direct calls for the Liberal leader’s resignation, even from some of his opponents.
“I was saddened, because he has been our prime minister representing us to the world,” Linda Rydholm, the federal Conservative candidate in Thunder Bay-Rainy River, said Thursday. “I expect many people will be disappointed.”
Rydholm noted that the revelations of the photos and videos that showed Trudeau in black face come after he was twice rapped by the federal ethics commissioner.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.