Thunder Bay police responded to complaints of a perceived threat against a high school.
The complaint was in regards to a social media post made via Snapchat by someone who was already banned from attending St. Ignatius High School.
The post said that the banned person planned to visit the school.
Other Snapchat users responded with posts speculating that the original poster was making threats against the school.
