Students at St. Thomas Aquinas School had a new outdoor play space to enjoy as they began the new school year on Wednesday.
The Donald Street elementary school saw $80,000 in upgrades, including to the kitchen where it runs its breakfast club program, the long jump pit, and an outdoor play space with a new gazebo for its kindergarten students.
Principal Frank Lacaria said they’ve been trying to improve the outdoor spaces for years, especially for the kindergarten program.
“It is play-based and very much involves nature and bringing nature into the classroom,” he said.
