Enjoying the new gazebo

Kindergarten teacher Jennifer Wiseman reads to her class in the new gazebo at St. Thomas Aquinas School on Wednesday.

 JODI LUNDMARK

Students at St. Thomas Aquinas School had a new outdoor play space to enjoy as they began the new school year on Wednesday.

The Donald Street elementary school saw $80,000 in upgrades, including to the kitchen where it runs its breakfast club program, the long jump pit, and an outdoor play space with a new gazebo for its kindergarten students.

Principal Frank Lacaria said they’ve been trying to improve the outdoor spaces for years, especially for the kindergarten program.

“It is play-based and very much involves nature and bringing nature into the classroom,” he said.

See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

