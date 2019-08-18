Thunder Bay Fire Rescue has had an urban search and rescue team for the last 12 years, on paper, explained training officer Peter Warywoda.
“But really it’s this injection and commitment by the province that’s really enabling us to really get rolling with it,” said Warywoda, after it was announced that the team will receive $300,000 in funding from the provincial government to help it develop.
Another $150,000 is also going to Thunder Bay Fire Rescue’s hazardous materials team as part of an overall $2.5 million investment by the province to support 10 specialized disaster response teams in six communities across Ontario.
While the HazMat team is well established in the region, Warywoda said urban search and rescue needs to grow from their current nine members to an eventual 32.
