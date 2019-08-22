Pride in hotel

Chris Kowbuz, general manager of the Courthouse Hotel, shows off one of 40 guest rooms in the former Camelot Street courthouse building.

A piece of Thunder Bay’s history is becoming a draw for the city’s busy tourism industry.

On May 2, the former Camelot Street Courthouse was open as a hotel.

“The summer has been very good,” Chris Kowbuz, general manager of the Courthouse Hotel, told The Chronicle-Journal on Wednesday.

“We have noticed over the last three to four weeks that we have really picked up a lot of tourists, American’s coming up from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois area and we’ve had great feedback from that,” he said.

