A 28-year-old Dryden man whose “intentionally-damaged” body was found last summer after he’d gone missing for more than a week was brutally murdered, provincial police said Thursday.
In an update about the case marking the one-year anniversary of Henry Stone-Arnold’s disappearance, senior OPP investigators announced the province is offering a $50,000 reward for information about his death.
“No one had the right to do what was done to Henry,” Kenora OPP Det.-Insp. Randy Heida said in a news release following a Dryden press conference.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.