Lelia Louis was all smiles Tuesday after being presented with the second annual Age Friendly Thunder Bay Senior Service Award.
Louis, who is a volunteer within the community, has been recognized for her work and many hours of providing services to patients at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
“She is there four times a week,” said Rebecca Johnson, the chairwoman of Age Friendly Thunder Bay.
