Although the setup process was muddy, organizers worked to get Marina Park’s festival area transformed for the Wake the Giant Music Festival.
The festival, which will see gates open at 12:15 p.m. today, will feature performances by Canadian artists like Metric, Wolf Saga, July Talk, Coleman Hell and local groups like the Battle Nation Drum Group and Luke Warm and the Cold Ones.
The concert is the culmination of the Wake the Giant orientation activities to welcome new and returning students to Thunder Bay for the school year. It was born out of the Wake the Giant safe spaces initiative started by a group of Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School staff members who were inspired by their students.
“It is in part due to the (Seven) Youth Inquest,” said Sean Spenrath, student success coordinator at DFC and one of the Wake the Giant organizers. “The whole point of having the kids coming to Thunder Bay is having them feel more comfortable in Thunder Bay, to give them an opportunity to experience Thunder Bay and all the amenities it can provide them.”
