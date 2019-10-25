As a young child growing up in England during the Second World War, Eric Leat knew the difference between a German plane and an English one based solely on the sound each aircraft made.
“We had to go to school with a little cardboard box over your shoulder, that was our gas mask and we weren’t allowed to go anywhere outside without it,” he said. “Every day you carried your gas mask with you. It was different and it was worrisome.”
Eric and his wife Marian, who also was a young child in Britain during the war, attended the flag-raising ceremony to start the annual poppy campaign on Thursday at Thunder Bay City Hall.
