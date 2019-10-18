As the City of Thunder Bay continuously looks to upgrade its infrastructure, the 65th annual Northwestern Ontario Water and Wastewater Conference and Trade Show provides a key opportunity to find innovative and cost-efficient ways to do just that.
The two-day conference kicked off Thursday morning at the Victoria Inn with 10 speakers on the agenda and exhibits from 40 industry vendors.
It includes “everything we need to be able to go out and do our work on a daily basis,” said Tony Santos, manager of compliance and quality control for the city’s environment division.
“At these types of conferences, this is where we have an opportunity to share ideas with other municipalities, to see what kind of new regulatory updates are coming, to see the status of our Great Lakes — how is our water supply doing out there,” said Santos. “It’s about communicating new and innovative ways to do what we do.”
He added the city is always looking to upgrade its infrastructure.
“We have some old pipes in the ground, for example,” said Santos. “The consultations and the vendors are always coming up with innovative ways to do it better and do it more cost-effectively. This is where we learn from them. It gives us an idea with a whole bunch of people how to do things better.”
