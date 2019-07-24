My Son the Hurricane will headline this weekend Live on the Waterfront concert tonight. The group has a lineup featuring multi-horns, multi-vocals and multi-drums and will take the stage at Marina Park at 8 p.m.
Winnipeg’s six piece, House Handshake along with Thunder Bay’s Cold Lake Sun will take the stage.
Live on the Waterfront will feature performances by acts from this weekend’s Bay and Algoma Busker’s Festival, Creed Statuary and Mental Floss Side Show.
The Live on the Waterfront concert starts at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The 7th annual Busker’s Festival will run 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday in the Bay and Algoma neighbourhood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.