With around 200 Bombardier employees receiving layoff notices today, Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford said the province will do everything it can to make sure the Thunder Bay plant has a future.
The Conservative minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Indigenous Affairs delivered a keynote address at the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce’s leaders luncheon on Thursday at the Prince Arthur Waterfront Hotel.
Last week, a private member’s bill from Thunder Bay-Superior North MPP Michael Gravelle proposing taxpayer-funded mass transit vehicle contracts require at least 60 per cent of the value of the work, and final assembly, be done in Canada was defeated.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.