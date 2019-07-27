Work on the James Street Swing Bridge over the Kaministiquia River is underway and should be open again to vehicular traffic by the end of the year.
In a statement from the Canadian National Railway that has been charged with repairing the bridge, a spokesperson said work is progressing on schedule “with a forecast completion for the end of 2019.”
“CN is co-ordinating with the city for work on the roadway approaches to coincide with the work it is undertaking on the bridge so it can be reopened to traffic at the completion of CN work,” read the statement.
Kayla Dixon, director of engineering and operations for the city, said the widening of the bridge by CN is affecting the city’s infrastructure.
“We need to widen the approaches to the bridge, so we’re working with them to make sure that design point matches,” said Dixon. “Right now we’re working on the designs to get that finalized.”
See the full story with pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.