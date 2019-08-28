Thunder Bay OPP are appealing to anyone who witnessed a deadly multi-vehicle collision that happened last week on Highway 11/17.
The crash that occurred near Pearl Road 5 in the municipality of Shuniah just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 19, involved three vehicles and caused two deaths.
Provincial police say the crash happened when the SUV turned into a rest stop off Highway 11/17 and was struck by a tractor trailer. The SUV then collided with a pickup truck.
The two occupants of the SUV were pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the tractor trailer unit has been charged with careless driving. The charge has not been proven in court.
Police are looking for more witnesses to the incident including anyone that may have dash camera footage of the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Thunder Bay OPP at 807-939-2133 or toll-free at 1-800-310-1122.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.