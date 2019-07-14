A 34-year-old Thunder Bay woman is facing a charge of assault with a weapon after an incident at a north-side pharmacy on Thursday.
Thunder Bay police say a male was standing by the pharmacy counter around noon when he was approached by a female. The woman was digging through the man’s backpack before presenting a knife.
The alleged victim and accused began to struggle and a bystander and pharmacy staff intervened.
The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived but officers located and arrested the woman on Tupper Street between Cumberland and Court streets around 12:30 p.m.
The victim suffered minor injuries in the incident. The victim and accused are known to each other.
Jessica Robin Wenjack is charged with assault with a weapon.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
