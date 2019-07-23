A 26-year-old woman is in the hospital with what police describe as serious injuries after a collision early Saturday morning.
A silver Jeep Wrangler was travelling southbound on Balmoral Street when it crossed over the centre line and northbound lanes of the roadway around 3 a.m., said Thunder Bay police in a news release.
The Jeep left the roadway and struck a hydro pole, causing damage to both the pole and the vehicle. The vehicle continued southbound into the parking lot of 1201 Jasper Drive and struck a parked trailer. The driver of the Jeep was ejected from the vehicle and came to rest beyond the Jeep’s final position, say police.
A portion of Balmoral Street was closed to traffic for most of the day on Saturday as police gathered evidence. No one else was injured in this incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.