THUNDER BAY -- A woman using a wheelchair on Memorial Avenue Thursday night was struck and killed by a motor vehicle.
Thunder Bay Police were called to the scene on Memorial near 10th Avenue at 9:45 p.m.
The woman had been struck by a southbound vehicle whose driver remained at the scene as did several witnesses.
An officer and a CP Rail police officer who happened to be nearby responded and performed CPR on the victim until emergency personnel arrived and provided first-aid.
The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance where she was later pronounced dead.
Police have not yet identified the woman who they say was 49 years old.
Police ask that anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police contact the Traffic Unit at 684-1276.
