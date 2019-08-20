A Thunder Bay man with mobility challenges had his home invaded by a woman who came to his door on Sunday, police say.
The homeowner in the north side heard banging outside around 2:30 p.m. and went to answer his door. Someone who he found at the door asked to use his phone before charging in, police claim.
She twice pretended to be leaving the house situated in the zero-to-100 block of Machar Avenue, police say, before being found in other rooms of the home shortly later.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
