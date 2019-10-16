Before Rebecca Johnson headed in to the Elections Canada Service Centre at County Park Mall on Tuesday to cast her early ballot in the upcoming federal election, she made it clear that women’s voices need to be heard in politics.
“It’s very important that women get out to vote,” said Johnson, a spokesperson for Women in Politics and Thunder Bay city councillor. “It’s not only a responsibility but it’s your way of being able to say this is how I want my country governed. I will hold them responsible for what we determine are the issues in the next four years.”
Johnson’s remarks were made at the Every Woman Counts rally held in partnership with PARO Center for Women’s Enterprise at the voting location on Tuesday. It was designed to encourage women to vote.
During the previous federal election in 2015, 68 per cent of women voted nationally, but Johnson said the number of elected women could be boosted and the outcome of the election impacted greatly if more women exercise their right to vote.
In the upcoming election on Oct. 21, Johnson said she would have liked to see women make up 50 per cent of the candidates. Although that didn’t happen, in Northwestern Ontario it was close with women accounting for six out of 15 candidates in the region.
“That to me is very significant,” said Johnson. “We have more women running in this election which is very encouraging.”
