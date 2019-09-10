A Sudbury-area contractor has complied with three work orders and two “requirements” following last month’s fatal accident at a Highway 17 construction site near Marathon, the Ministry of Labour says.
A male worker in his early 60s, who is believed to have been a Sudbury resident, died Aug. 14 when he became pinned after a temporary steel bridge being installed over a creek shifted.
Following the accident, work at the site just west of Marathon was suspended for two weeks. Belanger Construction was permitted to resume work on the installation of a culvert on Aug. 28, the Ministry of Transportation said Monday.
