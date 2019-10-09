The sound of dozens of whistles from flag and placket-carrying workers from Hogarth Riverview manor alerted the public to what they say is a work shortage crisis at the home.
Andy Savela, director of Health Care for Unifor Canada, said the rally on Tuesday hoped to send a message out that the facility needs to be put under a microscope by the people who fund it, by the people who manage it and by all people who are concerned about the situation in long-term facilities.
“This facility has been open for a number of years and it’s never really operated well,” claimed Savela.
